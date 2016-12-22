US Airstrikes in Afghanistan Hit Wedding Procession, Kill Civilians - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He added that US and Afghan aircraft had also attacked a residential house in Tarinkot, killing two and injuring five more on Saturday.

"In the Nachin Voleh district near the city of Tarinkot, which is a regional capital of the Oruzgan province, the US Air Force in cooperation with the Afghan Air Force carried airstrikes against wedding cars that had resulted in the civilian deaths," Barakzay said, speaking about an airstrike that took place on Sunday.

According to Afghan media, Aminullah Touhi, the administrator of the local hospital, said that the Sunday incident had resulted in the death of one person and injuries of four more.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, with government forces fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency. The instability has persisted in the country since the 2001 US-led invasion to defeat the Taliban and al-Qaeda in the wake of the 9/11 attacks in the United States.