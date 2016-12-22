Aleppo Residents Had Access to Medical Aid Throughout Conflict

"The provision of medical services continued at all times, despite the fact that the terrorists seized a number of medical institutions. Temporary alternative venues were set up for these institutions, so that they could continue to operate. Therefore, such medical services like vaccinations, emergency medical care and surgical care continued to be provided, and we have medicine, a supply of medicine which will last for several months," Diyab said.
Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting Syrian opposition groups striving to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as the Jabhat Fatah al Sham and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete a little hard to believe that, considering the terrorists hoarded humanitarian aid, food & medical supplies intended for civilians
xLemming