Heroes or Zeroes? Questions Raised About Upright Image of 'White Helmets'

"When East Aleppo fell, there wasn't a single White Helmet anywhere to be seen. They had all vanished into thin air, together with the narrative of the heroic Syrian uprising that the mainstream media has been expelling for years," Pål Steigan wrote.
According to Steigan, the White Helmets are in fact none other than al-Nusra's propaganda department, with a budget of at least $100 million, funded from the United States and other countries supposedly at war with terrorism. The supposedly independent Syria Campaign, which involved shock content to request a full-blown Western campaign against Syria, was in fact yet another propaganda vehicle for the White Helmets. However, when East Aleppo fell, the White Helmets were gone without a trace, as were other "humanitarian" organizations which largely benefitted from EU and US help.
"What did appear were massive food and medicine storages, which together with depots of weapons and chemicals were enough to keep the war going on for years," Steigan wrote, claiming that the terrorists used civilians as human shields and fully controlled the supplies that were intended for the civilians.
According to Steigan, the EU now intends to revamp its support of "terrorist friends." The EU is poised to eschew its previous rhetoric insisting on the removal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and instead aims to push through a transfer of power to the Syrian provinces, which would in effect allow establishing further jihadist enclaves across the war-torn nation.
By their own account, SCD was supposed to have rescued 73,350 people, yet judging by its own imagery was found to have been rescuing the same "victims" at different occasions. Additionally, SCD members were found to take sides in the ongoing conflict, carry arms, sport Islamist imagery and disrespect corpses of Syrian soldiers.
Meanwhile, the process of glorification of the White Helmets goes on. Celebrity actor George Clooney is reportedly engaged in developing a feature version of the eponymous documentary about the White Helmets. "The White Helmets" previously landed on the 2017 Oscar shortlist for documentary shorts.
Reply | 4 | Edit | Delete Ah, yes, the White cutthroats. Probably engaged in infighting with other terrorists in Idlib or some may have made it back to Saudi Barbaria. For the west , something best forgotten and they wont get any prizes now... Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Congratulations to White Helmets as they proved to be very smart indeed. They used western hysteria against Russia and Syrian Arab Army to fill up their pockets with millions. Actually if you think reasonably Hollywood would not be able to pay them money they earned with acting they performed. They were as bad actors as they were rescuers. They had very small crew regarding how big budget they had. Therefore they were using same actors time and time again which saved them a lots of expenses. Beside that they did not waste money on cosmetics and other materials needed, such as artificial blood as they could just behead some orphan child and get a needed quantity of blood for their authentication of action. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete These assholes are criminals and terrorists Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete These guys are Terrorists by night and actors by day. They are directly involved in the mass murder of people who are pro-government including babies and children. They have blown up entire families of women and children after their men were executed by al queda and then blamed it on Russian bombing. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Even the term of Zeroes, is so small for this criminals, they are less then men's, they should be hangged in public place, these are agents of Britain and Cia, Bashar should kill all of them. There is no more men's with conscious in this world, this is the world fabricated by the West, and all people are dogs of it. I would say Men's are very few in this world, sometimes you think that you are a men, but unfortunatly you are less then a Zero. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These groups or organization take advantages of that idiots agencies that easily give money to anything that opposes to the influence of the USA policies worldwide. These western governmental organizations suck the taxpayer money to pay themselves, and all the businesses involved in the procurement of services and equipment. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The UK is really emerging as a destructive presence in Syria. There are reports of SAS actually dressed as ISIL, reported by sources such as James Corbett and Sibel Edmonds. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete landauroj, these groups or organizations are created by western government securities agencies and of course financed from them. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Well, ok, Obama getting the Nobel price was laughable, white helmets getting Nobel would be the tragedy of the west
Beside that I completely condemn Norwegian Nobel Prize Committee for not giving them Nobel Prize for Peace as it would be absolutely appropriate and in line with current Norwegian political line. Just remember that Obama got Nobel Peace Prize even before he made single effort to justify it. In lieu of that White Helmets deserve Nobel Peace prise as they successfully (not as much as Obama) put to permanent rest hundreds of innocent Syrians, some even by taking their heads off just to make their rest easier. Good people no doubt and they would be in fabulous company, Islamic terrorists White Helmets and Islamic terrorist Hassan bin Obama el Barack. World could not find finest pair of Nobel Laureates.
21st Century Wire has done some great, great reporting on the White Helmets. Clinton and Obama would call this fake news, but I don't think it is.
21stcenturywire.com/2015/10/23/syrias-white-helmets-war-by-way-of-deception-part-1
21stcenturywire.com/2015/10/28/part-ii-syrias-white-helmets-war-by-way-of-deception-moderate-executi
