Thursday May Be Crucial for Evacuation From E Aleppo - De Mistura

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Thursday may be crucial for the evacuation of civilians and fighters from the eastern part of Syria’s city of Aleppo, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

The tensions have also exacerbated in light of the situation in Syria, where since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, the United States and some of its allies have been supporting the so-called moderate opposition. Russia recognizes President Bashar Assad as the legitimate authority in Syria, stressing that the Syrian people should be free to choose their leadership without outside intervention.