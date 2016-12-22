Register
    Four buses, with on board people who are evacuated from Fuaa and Kafraya (two under rebel siege Shiite villages), arrive at the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 19, 2016 during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and civilians from rebel-held areas

    Thursday May Be Crucial for Evacuation From E Aleppo - De Mistura

    Middle East
    112520

    Thursday may be crucial for the civilians' evacuation from the Eastern part Aleppo, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

    Buses are seen during an evacuation operation of rebel fighters and their families from rebel-held neighbourhoods in the embattled city of Aleppo on December 15, 2016
    Over 35,000 People Left Eastern Aleppo - UN Syria Envoy's Adviser
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Thursday may be crucial for the evacuation of civilians and fighters from the eastern part of Syria’s city of Aleppo, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

    "Today may be a crucial day for the evacuation of civilians and fighters," de Mistura said at a press briefing on Thursday.

    The tensions have also exacerbated in light of the situation in Syria, where since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, the United States and some of its allies have been supporting the so-called moderate opposition. Russia recognizes President Bashar Assad as the legitimate authority in Syria, stressing that the Syrian people should be free to choose their leadership without outside intervention.

    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, evacuation, UN, Staffan de Mistura, Syria, Aleppo
    News

