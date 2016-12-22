Over 35,000 People Left Eastern Aleppo - UN Syria Envoy's Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – More than 35,000 people have left eastern Aleppo, the evacuations from the region as well as villages of Fua and Kefraya in the Idlib province is almost over, UN special envoy for Syria’s adviser Jan Egeland said Thursday.

"A very large, dangerous, difficult and complex evacuation is going into its final phase today, namely from eastern Aleppo and the two villages, Fua and Kefraya. This morning, we reckon some 35,000 people will have left east Aleppo," Egeland told a briefing.

At the same time, Thursday may be crucial for the evacuation of civilians and fighters from the eastern part of Syria’s city of Aleppo, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said.

"Today may be a crucial day for the evacuation of civilians and fighters," de Mistura said at a press briefing on Thursday.

The fact that such regional players as Iran, Russia and Turkey maintain dialogue on settling the Syrian crisis is a good thing, de Mistura added.

"In fact, having regional players who are heavily involved, like Turkey, the Russian Federation and Iran talk to each other is a good thing," de Mistura said at a press briefing.

The envoy stressed that cessation of hostilities in Syria remained a priority, adding that the trilateral meeting of the Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers held earlier this week was very important and useful.