Register
21:49 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syrians evacuated from the embattled Syrian city of Aleppo during the ceasefire arrive at a refugee camp in Rashidin, near Idlib, Syria, early Monday, Dec. 19, 2016

    Moscow Managed to Separate Terrorists From Opposition in Syria - Diplomat

    © AP Photo/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 17531

    Washington was unable to separate terrorists from the so-called moderate opposition in Syria, it was done by the Russian and Syrian militaries, and now the United States is disappointed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ryabkov said that the "homework of Washington for a long time was limited primarily to separation of terrorists from the moderates," but "in the end this division was carried out through the efforts of the Russian and Syrian militaries."

    "It is impossible to solve many issues without the US. But in this case, unfortunately, Washington repeatedly demonstrated its inability to fulfill the key elements of what is called homework," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.

    On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the evacuation operation in Aleppo has managed to really separate the so-called moderate rebels from terrorists after Washington had failed to do so.

    Evacuees from rebel-held eastern Aleppo ride on pick-up trucks along the government-held area of al-Ramousah bridge, Syria December 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Evacuation Operation in Aleppo Really Separated 'Moderate' Rebels From Terrorists - Russian MoD
    Reconciliation talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups could have begun much earlier than intended if the United States had a more active position, Ryabkov said.

    UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Monday he intended to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8, 2017.

    "The political process… could have resumed much earlier than de Mistura's announcement indicating February 8 as the relevant date. Here, of course, the US position could have been more active," Ryabkov told RIA Novosti.

    Related:

    Russia Succeeded in Separating Aleppo Moderate Opposition, Terrorists - Minister
    Turkish PM: Ankara Does Utmost to Separate Terrorists From Citizens in Aleppo
    Syria Resolution Should Call for Separation of Terrorists, Opposition – Moscow
    Tags:
    Intra-Syria talks, United Nations, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia, United States, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok