Eastern Aleppo Evacuation to Take Several Days - ICRC

GENEVA (Sputnik) — The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) does not have an exact number of people who still wish to leave eastern Aleppo, the operation to evacuate them may take several days, ICRC President Peter Maurer told Sputnik on Thursday.

"What I have from the last report last night from my colleagues on the ground is that there are still a lot of people in eastern Aleppo wishing to leave and so our cautious appreciation is that we don’t give figures or estimates because we simply don’t know," Maurer said.

The last hospital in Eastern #Aleppo is now empty. All patients have been evacuated, along with other people in need of urgent medical care. pic.twitter.com/QyAq8IpkZc — ICRC Syria (@ICRC_sy) 21 декабря 2016 г.

​According to the official, the operation will "probably take another couple of days."

