ALEPPO (Sputnik) — A dozen of empty buses are parked at an evacuation point in the northern Aleppo district of Ramouse. Heath care employees from the Red Crescent are at the site, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

"The last group of militants and their families might leave today. A convoy of 15 buses is on stand-by in eastern Aleppo, we are waiting for a signal to set out," the aid worker told RIA Novosti.

Some 40,000 people, including militants, have left the city since evacuations began a week ago following consultations between Russia, Turkey and Iran.