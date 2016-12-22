Register
17:02 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Russian Su-25 close air support aircraft taking off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

    Russian Jets Launched 71,000 Strikes in Syria, Eliminating 35,000 Terrorists

    © Sputnik/ Dmitry Vinogradov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    81929281

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that since the start of Russia's aerial campaign in Syria, Russian warplanes have launched 71,000 airstrikes and eliminated 35,000 terrorists.

    The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed over 700 terrorist training camps in Syria during its campaign, Shoigu said.

    "Since the start of the operation, Russian jets have conducted 17,800 sorties, launching 71,000 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure, eliminating 725 training camps, 405 plants producing ammunition, 1,500 pieces of terrorists' military equipment, 35,000 militants, including 204 field commanders," Shoigu said.

    In this file photo Daesh terrorists are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Tens of Thousands of Terrorists From Over 80 States Operating in Syria - Lavrov
    Some 9,000 militants have laid down arms in Syria, the Russian defense minister said.

    Russia's operation in Syria has helped stop the spread of terrorism in the region, keep the country united and break the "chain of color revolutions" in the Middle East and Africa, Shoigu said.

    "In general, the operation [in Syria] allowed to solve a number of geopolitical problems: international terrorist organizations have been dealt a serious blow in Syria, their spread in the region has been stopped, the financial support of militant groups… has been disrupted, the collapse of the Syrian state has been prevented, while the chain of 'color revolutions' in the Middle East and Africa has been broken," he said.

    According to the defense minister, "the process of political settlement and reconciliation of warring parties has been launched in Syria. A total of 1074 settlements populated by some 3 million people have joined the ceasefire regime, while 108,000 refugees returned home; 9,000 militants laid down arms."

    Russia has been conducting an anti-terrorist aerial campaign in Syria since September 2015 at Syrian President Bashar Assad's request.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Putin Determines Major Directions of Russia's Operation in Syria - Kremlin
    No Discussion of Russia's Part in Ground Operation in Syria
    Russian Heroes Killed During Military Operation Against Daesh in Syria
    Russia Delivers Over 710,000 Tonnes of Military Supplies for Syrian Operations
    Iran Could Allow Russia to Use Hamadan Base If Necessary for Syrian Operation
    Tags:
    airstrike, Sergei Shoigu, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      71,000 air strikes with 1 casualty for every 2 strikes no sir not correct very conservative try around 110,000 eliminated and 230,000 wounded.
      Radicals from 80 countries were pouring in for over 4 years at about 130,000 a year. Otherwise the invasion would have ended years ago, of those it is said there was a 50% casualty rate.
    • Reply
      Gentle Joein reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      Great and impressive mathematics, ivanwa88! I'm guessing the statistics produced here is military grade math and not some armchair punditry calculations, with all due respect. You, however, absolutely make great logical sense, even to me.
      Some factors to consider may be that some terrorists ran away, case in point when they boarded Turkish planes en masse to Libya and what the SAA must've also done to the rest on the ground, among other variables as Russia mainly plays a supportive role. This is the Russian Aerospace tabulations, and don't think they're wrong given these refined approximations based on Military Intelligence Analytics, etc. The accuracy of the data can be much elaborated upon by the Defense Ministry if you may want to enquire any further.
      Not trying to sound like a mouthpiece for the DM, we're reading a breakdown analysis by the DM from a trusted news agency, and don't even know why I picked such a complex debate with you over this matter.
      Anyway, I think Russia is doing great and must be commended for the honesty they've employed throughout the whole operation to liberate Syria from the clutches of terrorism.
    • Reply
      NATOisEVILin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
      ivanwa88, I am sure they have been bombing not only terrorists, but also weapon depots, oil wells, vehicles etc.
    • Reply
      Michael Calvin
      Maybe it should have been 35001 if the guy in Ankara was killed, OTAN and Obomber must be in real mourning for losing 35000 brave soldiers
    • Reply
      Dar...
      The primary thing to keep in mind with these stat's is that Russia is not America, and like Assad, contrary to western press assertions, is trying to protect Syrian civilian lives.

      Russia has made extensive use of detailed intelligence to identify targets. They know that many civilians have been forced to labour for the terrorists. Many facility strikes have been conducted at night with the intention of reducing civilian casualties. Russia is not America.

      Daesh has rightly been given no quarter on those occasions when they haven't been hiding like cowards behind civilian human shields. They have been flushed from their rat holes and herded like sheep to what will shortly be their final destination.

      It's actually a testament to the extraordinary military prowess of the Russian special forces on the ground, the elite skill of the Russian Airforce, and the determination and discipline of the Syrian Army, that so much has been achieved without wiping out the civilian population.

      The world is being schooled on how to eliminate insurgencies.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Time to Weed Out Terrorism!
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok