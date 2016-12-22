Russian Jets Launched 71,000 Strikes in Syria, Eliminating 35,000 Terrorists

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed over 700 terrorist training camps in Syria during its campaign, Shoigu said.
"Since the start of the operation, Russian jets have conducted 17,800 sorties, launching 71,000 strikes on terrorists' infrastructure, eliminating 725 training camps, 405 plants producing ammunition, 1,500 pieces of terrorists' military equipment, 35,000 militants, including 204 field commanders," Shoigu said.
Russia's operation in Syria has helped stop the spread of terrorism in the region, keep the country united and break the "chain of color revolutions" in the Middle East and Africa, Shoigu said.
"In general, the operation [in Syria] allowed to solve a number of geopolitical problems: international terrorist organizations have been dealt a serious blow in Syria, their spread in the region has been stopped, the financial support of militant groups… has been disrupted, the collapse of the Syrian state has been prevented, while the chain of 'color revolutions' in the Middle East and Africa has been broken," he said.
According to the defense minister, "the process of political settlement and reconciliation of warring parties has been launched in Syria. A total of 1074 settlements populated by some 3 million people have joined the ceasefire regime, while 108,000 refugees returned home; 9,000 militants laid down arms."
Russia has been conducting an anti-terrorist aerial campaign in Syria since September 2015 at Syrian President Bashar Assad's request.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete 71,000 air strikes with 1 casualty for every 2 strikes no sir not correct very conservative try around 110,000 eliminated and 230,000 wounded. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Great and impressive mathematics, ivanwa88! I'm guessing the statistics produced here is military grade math and not some armchair punditry calculations, with all due respect. You, however, absolutely make great logical sense, even to me. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete ivanwa88, I am sure they have been bombing not only terrorists, but also weapon depots, oil wells, vehicles etc. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Maybe it should have been 35001 if the guy in Ankara was killed, OTAN and Obomber must be in real mourning for losing 35000 brave soldiers Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The primary thing to keep in mind with these stat's is that Russia is not America, and like Assad, contrary to western press assertions, is trying to protect Syrian civilian lives.
ivanwa88
Radicals from 80 countries were pouring in for over 4 years at about 130,000 a year. Otherwise the invasion would have ended years ago, of those it is said there was a 50% casualty rate.
Gentle Joein reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
Some factors to consider may be that some terrorists ran away, case in point when they boarded Turkish planes en masse to Libya and what the SAA must've also done to the rest on the ground, among other variables as Russia mainly plays a supportive role. This is the Russian Aerospace tabulations, and don't think they're wrong given these refined approximations based on Military Intelligence Analytics, etc. The accuracy of the data can be much elaborated upon by the Defense Ministry if you may want to enquire any further.
Not trying to sound like a mouthpiece for the DM, we're reading a breakdown analysis by the DM from a trusted news agency, and don't even know why I picked such a complex debate with you over this matter.
Anyway, I think Russia is doing great and must be commended for the honesty they've employed throughout the whole operation to liberate Syria from the clutches of terrorism.
NATOisEVILin reply toivanwa88(Show commentHide comment)
Michael Calvin
Dar...
Russia has made extensive use of detailed intelligence to identify targets. They know that many civilians have been forced to labour for the terrorists. Many facility strikes have been conducted at night with the intention of reducing civilian casualties. Russia is not America.
Daesh has rightly been given no quarter on those occasions when they haven't been hiding like cowards behind civilian human shields. They have been flushed from their rat holes and herded like sheep to what will shortly be their final destination.
It's actually a testament to the extraordinary military prowess of the Russian special forces on the ground, the elite skill of the Russian Airforce, and the determination and discipline of the Syrian Army, that so much has been achieved without wiping out the civilian population.
The world is being schooled on how to eliminate insurgencies.