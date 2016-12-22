Russian Defense Industry Monitoring Condition of Equipment in Syria - Deputy PM

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Hmeymim Opposition Group, Kurdish Forces in Contact on Syrian Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's defense industry companies are constantly monitoring conditions of the country's military equipment deployed at the Russian military base Hmeymim in Syria, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"We sent the most modern equipment for our military in Syria. That includes communication and optical equipment, small arms and precision-guided munition. Representatives of industry are in Syria, they are constantly present at the base a monitoring the use of equipment. If needed, it undergo repairs immediately," Rogozin explained in his interview with the Russian Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Earlier in June, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that operability of the Russian military equipment in Syria was maintained at 80-90 percent level.

On September 30, 2015, Russia began airstrikes against terrorists’ targets in Syria following a request from Syrian President Bashar Assad.