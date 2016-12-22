'It's Shame' to Claim Aleppo Has Fallen Instead of Hailing Its Liberation

Aleppo, the commercial and industrial heart of the country prior to the war, "did not fall," he insisted. "The city has once again become part of the Syrian state thanks to countless sacrifices that our army had to make. The Syrian Arab Army paid for Aleppo's liberation with blood and suffering."
Father Haddad, a Syrian, who is currently living in Rome, also hailed Russia for its role in freeing Aleppo.
"I would like to thank Russia for Hmeymim which has become not only a military, but also a peacekeeping base, a base that reunifies the Syrian people," he added. "Russia understood the danger of terrorism and came to the assistance of the legitimate government and the people who have been infected with the virus of terrorism."
The Syrian priest further criticized the United States and its allies for playing an "evil game" in Syria.
Father Haddad also expressed his condolences to the family of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov, who was murdered in Ankara on Monday, the Russian people and President Putin.
"I think that this murder was more than a mere terrorist act, but rather a betrayal of the cause of peace since Russia is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and has pledged to bring at least some peace to the embattled Middle East," he said, describing the killing as "a betrayal" and "a stab in the back."
In Father Haddad's opinion, terrorists have no right to target envoys because they are a symbol of the country they represent. The priest described terrorists' philosophy of life as seeking terror and the murder of other people.
"They don't want to engage in a dialogue with anyone," he said. "Terrorists do not accept other religions. They do not listen to arguments put forward by other people. They destroy them. This is not power, but weakness of a person who does not want to see anything different to what he believes in."
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete A Saudi Barbarian indoctrinated cutthroat is bad anywhere in €Urofag-land but a freedom fighter in Aleppo.Got it. If they think their little monsters will stay were they are they are mistaken. Sadly, these people deserve to have this mess they themselves created. They can blame Russia all they want but it´s not going to help in any way. Reply | 3 | Edit | Delete My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones and friends of the ambassador, Karlov Andrey. God bless Russia's great work for humanity. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete "I think that this murder was more than a mere terrorist act, but rather a betrayal of the cause of peace since Russia is at the forefront of the fight against terrorism and has pledged to bring at least some peace to the embattled Middle East," he said, describing the killing as "a betrayal" and "a stab in the back." Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Mikhas, Exactly!!
This vicious and unspeakable betrayal, lies fair and square at Obama's door. Yes his hands are soaked with the blood of not only the revered Russian ambassador, but of countless innocents all over the world.
The US remains involved in Yemen, which as we speak continues to be decimated-- Yet, US and UK weaponry continues to feed what tragically has become the forgotten war in Yemen. What madness and aberration afflict western leaders!
choticastilein reply toMikhas(Show commentHide comment)