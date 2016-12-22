Register
    Turkish soldiers fire an upgraded M60 tank during fighting against Daesh terrorists near the northern Syrian village of Beraan, north of the embattled city of Aleppo, on October 24, 2016

    Turkish Military, Free Syrian Army Shell Kurdish Villages in Northern Syria

    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Middle East
    Turkish military forces and units of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) carried out attacks on Afrin Canton in northern Syria, region’s Defense Minister Abdo Ibrahim told Sputnik Turkiye.

    Turkish soldiers stand in a Turkish army tank driving back to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border town of Jarabulus in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis
    © AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC
    Erdogan Vows to Liberate Al-Bab From Daesh Soon
    Afrin is one of the four cantons of Rojava, a de-facto autonomous Kurdish region established in Syria. The region is currently controlled by the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).

    According to Ibrahim, villages in Afrin, situated between al-Bab and Manbij, were attacked by the Turkish Air Force and the FSA with the use of heavy weapons.

    He added that the Turkish military was using howitzers while FSA units were shelling Afrin with mortars and Katyusha multiple rocket launchers.

    "Over the recent days, Turkey and FSA units have intensified their attacks on the canton. Yesterday, they six mortar shells were fired on the village of Kitne in Afrin. Missile strikes were also carried out," Ibrahim told Sputnik Turkiye.

    The attacks killed a local militia fighter and injured several civilians. Those injured were hospitalized in Afrin, some of them in serious condition.

    "Despite such attacks, the people of Afrin will protect their villages and their town," the minister underscored.

    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army take part in a battle against the Daesh group jihadists in the northern Syrian village of Yahmoul in the Marj Dabiq area north of the embattled city of Aleppo on October 10, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Free Syrian Army Takes Control of Road Between al-Bab, Aleppo
    Ibrahim also said that from time to time Afrin has been attacked by Daesh but local forces have repelled those attacks.

    On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, officially aimed to liberate the area from Daesh militants.

    Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting an offensive on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and Kurdish forces and turn it into a safety zone for refugees.

     

      v76
      The Kurds sided with merika, thinking merika would for the first time ever commit to a deal they made... Kurds were used by merika then tossed.

      I lost sympathy for them 2 years ago, they could of done what was right instead of looking out for themselves by siding with a devil.
      lolhaha
      Kurdistan aka Greater Israel.
