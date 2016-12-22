30,000 People Evacuated in East Aleppo - ICRC Chief

GENEVA (Sputnik) — Maurer told RIA Novosti that evacuations would continue for several more days until the remaining residents wishing to leave the city are accommodated and there is no need for further evacuations.

ICRC's head of public communications Victoria Zotikova told Sputnik on Wednesday that 40 buses were awaiting additional people in eastern Aleppo after around 25,000 people have been evacuated.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Aleppo was under full government control with the Syrian army operation to retake the eastern districts completed. Civilians and militants were leaving the city amid a ceasefire agreement between the remaining pockets of resistance and government forces.

On Monday, the UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution on monitoring evacuations in Aleppo after extensive consultations conducted the day before. The resolution in based on the French and Russian proposals regarding best ways to implement and monitor evacuations on the ground.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!