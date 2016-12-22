Syrian Politician: Russia-Iran-Turkey Talks to Positively Affect Kurdish Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the foreign and defense ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey met in Moscow to discuss the situation in Syria, agreeing to revive the political process to end the conflict in Syria.

"The fact that Russia brings Iran and Turkey to commit on peace will have positive implications on the Kurdish issue, especially to ease the tensions between Turkey and the YPG [The People's Protection Units], and more generally the Syrian Kurds," Aita said.

He added that he expected Moscow’s efforts to encourage inclusion of the Syrian Kurds in forthcoming meetings between the conflicting parties in Syria.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported this initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks.

On Monday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said he intended to convene negotiations between the Syrian government and opposition in Geneva on February 8.