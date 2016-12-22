Register
    Syrian Jihadist with Daughters

    Shocking Video: Syrian Terrorist Sends Young Daughters on Suicide Mission

    Middle East
    Recently-surfaced footage shows al-Nusra and al-Qaeda operative Abu Nimr persuading two young children to become so-called martyrs, one of which may have been involved in the recent suicide bombing of a Damascus police station.

    "You want to surrender so that you’re raped and killed by the infidels? You want to kill them, no? We're a glorious religion, not a religion of humiliation, isn't that so darling?" Nimr urged.

    Al-Nusra, recently rebranded as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, constituted part of the rebel opposition that fell to the Syrian government in the liberation of Aleppo. While it is not known where the video was filmed, a reference to green busses points to Aleppo, where the infamous vehicles have shuttled civilians and rebels to the Idlib province.

    The children, Fatimah and Islam, look terrified. The heart-wrenching video shows a macabre and sinister side of the rebel forces. Mainstream media outlets have covered the rebels in an ambiguous way, to the point of being “completely decontextualized” from the real picture of Syrian rebel groups, according to a US journalist who spoke with Sputnik Radio program By Any Means Necessary upon returning from the war-torn country.

    Last week, an eight-year-old child entered a police station in al-Midan, Damascus, claiming that she was lost, before terrorists set off explosives attached to the child’s body using a remote-controlled device. The only death resulting from the detonation was the girl. Many consider one of the children in the video to be the girl who died in this tragedy.

      Tim - USA
      These savages need to be exterminated.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Time to END their reign of terror. Russia needs NO ONE and stop whining all day about west help , blah , blah
      Just prep few columns with T90's on front. They get IN and get this BARBARISM Practitioner's a trip to the UNDERGROUND.

      Russia could begin a joint effort with EEU CIS anti terror. Using CSTO . Then ADD ASEAN, SCO, BRICS and some others. Don't forget MERCOSUR, Cuba and many others that will join.

      ONCE there, clean Syria.. FAST. Or prep columns and go clean and retake Syria.

      Firstly, no RADICALS can be with mercenaries. This is so DANGEROUS, because Russia is dealing, BUT cannot ID RADICALS sneaking, that will take DAMASCUS and KILL opposition as they done too.
      The BEST is to DEMAND civilian FREE movement. Those opposing, are terrorists holding civilians HOSTAGE. So do an ALEPPO operation.

      BUT all taken cities MUSTY be evacuated 100% and barricaded.

      The effort will work IF Russia SHUT IT and work.
    • Reply
      cast235
      FORGOT. Russia should prep a team, to end RADICAL ISLAM teachings. IRAN is in, Turkey may help, Chechnya will DEFINITELY will agree.
      Prep teams to combat them ONLINE.
      Go against their calls and teachings.
      THIS will begin to end followers.
      Then to school. Where they will learn that there is NO ALLAH, GODS.
      NO heaven.

      There is a SECRET that many doesn't know. Specially religious FANATICS.
      MOST ATHEISTS were religious!!!
      And MOST remain RELIGIOUS. MANY go to church, They JUST DO NOT believe in GODS nor HEAVENS. But other teaching that create harmony, and help others, philanthropic jobs, THEY ALL LOVE EM. UN:LESS they in a SATANIC CULT.. They NOT ATHEISTS.
    • Reply
      Darrell R
      People are blowing up their children in order to kill others and the MSM wants to vilify Assad for going after them. If they were real journalists, they would do their homework of this before reporting on what goes on there and maybe try to get to the truth. The west just won't get it and need to leave. They have caused enough problems.
    • Reply
      seanrkearney
      Simply horrifying. Using children shows no humanity whatsoever. These people need to be stopped.
    • Reply
      michael
      with actions such as this, they lose any rights to being part of the human family I believe.
    • Reply
      Q
      Those that started this war and supply these heathens are just as guilty as those that coerce these young people to sacrifice their lives for evil. When God's plan is fulfilled they will have to answer for their actions and all will know of their deeds.
    • Reply
      copius
      Good, good.
      It's good to see them exterminate their own kind.
      Let's have more terrorists children killed by their parents.
      This will help to reduce their numbers.
