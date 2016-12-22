UN Lacks Precise Data on Number of Observers in Eastern Aleppo

© AFP 2016/ Omar haj kadour US State Department Unaware of Reports Aid Getting to People of Aleppo

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The spokesman said the UN has observers at the Ramouseh government checkpoint in Aleppo, who track the evacuations from eastern Aleppo form there.

"I think we are trying to get better access there [east Aleppo], I don’t have any precise numbers of what we would have there".

Haq explained that evacuations from besieged areas of eastern Aleppo had been halted for more than a day but resumed on Wednesday at 4 p.m. local time and were expected to continue in the near future.

At least 20 additional UN staff, Haq added, were deployed from Damascus to help monitor the evacuations.

On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Aleppo was under full government control with the Syrian army operation to retake the eastern districts completed. Civilians and militants were leaving the city amid a ceasefire agreement between the remaining pockets of resistance and government forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that around 25,000 people were already evacuated from Syria's Eastern Aleppo, but the process was likely to take several more days.