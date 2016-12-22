European 2017 Elections May Affect Syrian Crisis, Weakening Opposition

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — France will be the first to cast ballots in a general election next spring, while German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel may challenge Angela Merkel as chancellor next fall.
"It is clear that Syrian government is in powerful position and opposition is weak and divided with less international backing. Next months will be scene of new process amid elections in Europe which can influence the path of Syria civil war," Vergili, who represents the alliance of Assyrian/Syriac political and cultural organizations in Europe, said.
He added that with the latest development in Aleppo, civil war in Syria had reached a crucial point with the victory of Syrian forces, but international and humanitarian concerns were yet to be addressed.
Germans will vote in the federal election in 2017. The political landscape of Germany could change, as such parties as the support of such parties as the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is growing, amid a number of problems in Germany, such as the influx of refugees, including from Syria. The party supports the idea of tackling the migration processes and is supportive of settlement of the civil war.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, following the protests that had turned violent, as part of the so-called Arab Spring. Over the recent months, Aleppo became a major battleground in the country.
On December 16, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Aleppo was under full government control with the Syrian army operation to retake the eastern districts completed. Civilians and militants were leaving the city amid a ceasefire agreement between the remaining pockets of resistance and government forces.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete These problems will continue to be there as long as opposition continues to get arms and different nations keep working against each other at the expense of the people living in this area. It's time to stop fighting and demonizing those that are making real progress in this area. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The EU is in collapse and has no influence in Syria or anyplace else outside of the EU. Russia, Iran and Syria has already won this war. It is now a "mop up" operation. The EU needs to get lost and get its own house in order.
Darrell R
Tim - USA