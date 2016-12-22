Number of Turkish Servicemen Killed in Clashes With Daesh in Syria Reaches 14

© AFP 2016/ BULENT KILIC Erdogan Vows to Liberate Al-Bab From Daesh Soon

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, it was reported about four killed and 15 injured Turkish servicemen in clashes with jihadists.

"Unfortunately, another ten servicemen were killed, while 33 injured," the statement obtained by RIA Novosti said.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and making it into a safety zone for refugees.