Erdogan Vows to Liberate Al-Bab From Daesh Soon

"IS [Daesh] is on its final days in al-Bab. Terrorists are trying to resort to their favorite means to keep the city: using suicide attackers, homemade explosives. Unfortunately, some Turkish soldiers were injured and killed. However, the road connecting al-Bab with Aleppo has already been taken under control. Hopefully, al-Bab will be soon liberated and its residents will return to their homes," Erdogan said at the press conference in Ankara.
On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
