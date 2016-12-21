Time Running Out for Saudi Interference in Syria as New Axis Takes Charge

Tuesday's meeting featured talks by the foreign and defense ministers of the three countries. At the meeting's conclusion, the three foreign ministers issued a joint statement about the necessity of reviving the peace process between the Syrian government and the opposition, with the aim of ending the crisis.
The eight-point document confirmed the parties' intentions to respect Syria's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, and its status as a multiethnic, multi-religious, democratic and secular state. The ministers also stressed the importance of expanding the ceasefire regime, applicable to any opposition forces that are not members of jihadist terrorist organizations, including Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and Nusra.
Speaking to Sputnik Persian about the geopolitical implications stemming from the meeting, Jahangir Karami, an expert on international affairs and Russian-Iranian relations, said that the joint statement could be the first step in a "constructive process to resolve the Syrian crisis."
"Moreover, many of the aforementioned countries had no military forces which could in practice actually achieve the desired results on the Syrian front," Karami added. In this regard, according to the professor, the signing of the joint statement in Moscow on Tuesday is an indication that there is a 'critical mass' of relevant powers that can take concrete steps to put an end to the crisis.
At the same time, pointing to the significance of Russian-Iranian military cooperation in Syria, Karami said that it was this cooperation that has allowed for the success of Tuesday's trilateral meeting. In particular, he said, the two countries' efforts to assist the Syrian army in its liberation of the city of Aleppo was crucial. "And Turkey, having lost any hope of overthrowing the legitimate government of Syria by supporting the terrorists, has revised its policy, and been forced to negotiate and sign the tripartite declaration," he added.
For his part, Dr. Mohammad Ali Mohtadi, a senior researcher at the Iranian Research Institute for Strategic Studies of the Middle East, was more guarded in his assessment of Tuesday's meeting. He stressed that this document is an important diplomatic step, but that its implementation will depend on Ankara fulfilling its obligations under the joint statement.
"If Turkey provides maximum assistance [to Russia] in the investigation of this murder, it will become clear to us that Ankara is serious about its new policy and commitment to the obligations signed in the trilateral document in Moscow," Mohtadi said. "Personally, I still have my doubts on this matter against the Turkish side. There have been precedents when they have not met their commitments."
"In any case," the expert noted, "the agreement between Russia, Iran and Turkey on the Syrian issue shows that Turkey has undertaken efforts to properly delineate terrorists from the so-called opposition. A clear path to negotiations can be seen to reach a political agreement…without the involvement of terrorists and other extremists."
Ultimately, Mohtadi stressed that this new geopolitical configuration of the three countries can play an important role in weakening the influence of Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the main Arab state actors that are opposed to a peaceful settlement of the Syrian crisis.
Finally, Mohtadi noted that although Riyadh and Doha have made no indications that they have any intention of abandoning their designs for Syria, "here another important factor – the newly elected US President Trump, could significantly obstruct their efforts to reach their goals. [Trump's] policy on Saudi Arabia and Syria is clear," the analyst stressed. The President-elect has repeatedly said of the Syrian conflict that the US's main priority must be to fight terrorism.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Turkey will still play the game in an underhand fashion while ostentatiously facilitating some of the points in the agreement. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The US and Europe feel Isolated and Snubbed because they were NOT INVITED Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete a lot of idiots commenting here are big liers. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete If Trump declares the Moslem Brothergood a terrorist organization, Qatar and Turkey who have been sponsoring this group will find themselves threatened of sanctions. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Saudi Arabia has a long history of supporting terrorism in their pursuit for regional supremacy and their Jihadist ideology and i think the world should unite to checkmate that dangerous threat
Iran and Russia will continue their long-running serious approach to this matter.
Saudi Arabia has been on a losing streak recently and may pull in its tail for a while.
Saudi Arabia has lost out on:
Did not achieve much with the lowering of oil price except to chew on the wealth of the entire world, which it did not gain,,according to the laws of -matter cannot be created or destroyed,, and brought into its coffers.
Saudi Arabia has lost influence in OPEC. Other non OPEC countries have shown more significance in the decisions about oil supply and pricing.
Saudi Arabia has lost out on investment hordes in the United Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has lost out on the tranches of funds to that Foundation, with no more benefits to come
Saudi Arabia had to borrow money for the first time by selling the golden balls of the country.
Saudi Arabia has lost its investment in Syria
Saudi Arabia has virtually lost its investment in Yemen
Saudi Arabia has lost its influence in america
,,,and the beat goes on, and the beat goes on!
Country heads have to realized that there is only a certain amount of money in the basket and if they use the said money for warfare, economic or military, then there will be less of it available for flour, sugar and salt.
to this earth-shattering conference of Global importance. The USA has been excluded from World Affairs, lost all importance; and has entirely forfeited its leadership in the World, to Iran and Turkey.
Trump has called for a war against Salafists. These are supported by Saudi Arabia, therefore the kingdom will be under threat of sanctions. Cowards as they are the Saudis will be obliged decrease the funding of Salafists for fear of been ostracized by the USA.
