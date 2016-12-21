Register
01:16 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Fighters from the Free Syrian Army take part in a battle against the Daesh group jihadists in the northern Syrian village of Yahmoul in the Marj Dabiq area north of the embattled city of Aleppo on October 10, 2016

    Free Syrian Army Takes Control of Road Between al-Bab, Aleppo

    © AFP 2016/ Nazeer al-Khatib
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    53286222

    The Turkish General Staff said Free Syrian Army militants managed to take control of the road between the cities of Aleppo and al-Bab in northern Syria.

    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Forces of the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by the Turkish Air Force took control of the road between the cities of Aleppo and al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "In the course of the operation to liberate al-Bab from the militants of the Daesh terrorist group, FSA special forces with [Turkish] air support took control of the al-Bab — Aleppo road," the statement received by RIA Novosti read.

    Jarablus
    © Sputnik/ Hikmet Durgun
    'Blatant Violation of Sovereignty': Damascus Condemns Turkish 'Aggression' in Syria
    According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours the Turkish Air Force delivered 48 airstrikes on the positions of the extremists near al-Bab eliminating 15 terrorists.

    On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and Kurdish forces and turn it into a safety zone for refugees.

    Related:

    Apple of Discord? Syrian Arab Army, Kurds and Turks Seeking to Liberate Al-Bab
    Free Syrian Army Enters al-Bab From North, East With Turkish Army Support
    Syrian Army Prepares to Enter Al-Bab to Liberate City from Terrorists
    Syrian Army Less Than Two Miles Away From Al-Bab City Seized by Daesh
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Turkish General Staff, Free Syrian Army (FSA), al-Bab, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      cast235
      They MUST surrender all that to Government. Unless is dealing with terror, which Russia is OK with. But once Russia moves forward, is give or be taken.
      DE MISTURA and KERRY are in Geneva JUST to use U.N to prevent Damascus from taking over Syria.
      Don't play the IDIOTS ROLE.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      The talk of a safe zone for refugees is premature no one speaks from where they come and with what purpose those factors are not negotiable in that other nations what to dump there despicables in Syria to poison the place?

      No nation is sane just to be burden with millions of people that hate them and want to take them over. More answers need to be delivered on who these people will be from where and why.
      We realise the neocons have worked exceptionally hard to make it fashionable to just take people wanted a better life irrespective of the negative impact and whether the authorities can handle them with due care and diligence.

      To answer why? neocons promoted this attitude its to win nations away from the enemy to isolate them by offering there people better opportunities its not because they care its just a convenient strategy to win.
    • Reply
      ivanwa88
      There is no reason that 90+% of Syrians cannot return home over the next 3-4 months so why 'safe zone' just does not add up to me owing to lack of information on the subject (deliberate obviously)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok