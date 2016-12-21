Free Syrian Army Takes Control of Road Between al-Bab, Aleppo

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Forces of the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by the Turkish Air Force took control of the road between the cities of Aleppo and al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In the course of the operation to liberate al-Bab from the militants of the Daesh terrorist group, FSA special forces with [Turkish] air support took control of the al-Bab — Aleppo road," the statement received by RIA Novosti read.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours the Turkish Air Force delivered 48 airstrikes on the positions of the extremists near al-Bab eliminating 15 terrorists.

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and Kurdish forces and turn it into a safety zone for refugees.