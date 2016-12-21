Free Syrian Army Takes Control of Road Between al-Bab, Aleppo

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Forces of the opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) supported by the Turkish Air Force took control of the road between the cities of Aleppo and al-Bab in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement on Wednesday.
"In the course of the operation to liberate al-Bab from the militants of the Daesh terrorist group, FSA special forces with [Turkish] air support took control of the al-Bab — Aleppo road," the statement received by RIA Novosti read.
On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against militants of Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on the Daesh-held city of al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region of terrorists and Kurdish forces and turn it into a safety zone for refugees.
Reply | -1 | Edit | Delete They MUST surrender all that to Government. Unless is dealing with terror, which Russia is OK with. But once Russia moves forward, is give or be taken. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The talk of a safe zone for refugees is premature no one speaks from where they come and with what purpose those factors are not negotiable in that other nations what to dump there despicables in Syria to poison the place? Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete There is no reason that 90+% of Syrians cannot return home over the next 3-4 months so why 'safe zone' just does not add up to me owing to lack of information on the subject (deliberate obviously)
cast235
DE MISTURA and KERRY are in Geneva JUST to use U.N to prevent Damascus from taking over Syria.
Don't play the IDIOTS ROLE.
ivanwa88
No nation is sane just to be burden with millions of people that hate them and want to take them over. More answers need to be delivered on who these people will be from where and why.
We realise the neocons have worked exceptionally hard to make it fashionable to just take people wanted a better life irrespective of the negative impact and whether the authorities can handle them with due care and diligence.
To answer why? neocons promoted this attitude its to win nations away from the enemy to isolate them by offering there people better opportunities its not because they care its just a convenient strategy to win.
