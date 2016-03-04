Afghan Security Forces Clear Dahana i Ghuri District of Taliban Insurgents

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dahana i Ghuri area has been said to be under the Taliban insurgency’s control for the past nine months.
"Areas are under security forces' control and the Afghanistan flag was raised and the Taliban flag brought down. At the moment a clearance operation is going on but the big challenge ahead of forces are land mines… The operation will continue until the area has been fully cleared," Bashir said, as quoted by the TOLOnews portal.
Afghan security forces regularly conduct military operations against insurgents.
All comments
Show new comments (0)