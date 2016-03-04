Afghan Security Forces Clear Dahana i Ghuri District of Taliban Insurgents

Afghan troops on Friday broke through the Taliban defense line in the Dahana i Ghuri area and managed to clear it of insurgents, Baghlan police security department head, Abdul Rashid Bashir, said.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Dahana i Ghuri area has been said to be under the Taliban insurgency’s control for the past nine months.

"Areas are under security forces' control and the Afghanistan flag was raised and the Taliban flag brought down. At the moment a clearance operation is going on but the big challenge ahead of forces are land mines… The operation will continue until the area has been fully cleared," Bashir said, as quoted by the TOLOnews portal.

Afghanistan is in political and social turmoil, with long-standing Taliban insurgency and other extremist factions operating in the country, such as Islamic State (IS), which is outlawed in many countries, including Russia, taking advantage of the instability in the state.

Afghan security forces regularly conduct military operations against insurgents.