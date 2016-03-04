Water Supply Restored in Syria's Aleppo

Water pumping stations in the al-Khafseh area east of Aleppo have resumed pumping water following a 2-day suspension when Daesh terrorists cut off water supplies, local media reported Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the SANA news agency, citing Director General of Aleppo Water Establishment Mustafa Malhis, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), the mission of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) made "great efforts" to restore the water supply.

Malhis underscored that the current water supply is a temporary measure while the water drawing canals are being cleaned.

Earlier, it was reported that the Syrian army liberated strategically important towns located on the governmental supply line to the city of Aleppo from Daesh terrorists.