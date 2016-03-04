Saudi Airstrikes to Blame for Two-Thirds of Civilian Deaths in Yemen - UN

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — According to UN estimates, 3,081 civilians have been killed and 5,733 injured since the beginning of the Saudi-led bombardment in March 2015.
"During February, a total of at least 168 civilians were killed and 193 injured, around two-thirds of them by Coalition airstrikes. In the country as a whole, 117 civilians were killed and another 129 wounded as a result of airstrikes, with the largest number of casualties (99) attributed to airstrikes hitting the capital, Sanaa," OHCHR spokesman Rupert Colville said.
The OHCHR pointed out that there also were "worrying allegations" that Saudi-led coalition forces had dropped cluster bombs on a mountainous area to the south of the Amran cement factory, where Houthi rebels reportedly have a stronghold.
The rising death toll among the civilian population prompted the United Nations to mediate a ceasefire between the Saudi coalition and the Houthis in December for the time of the intra-Yemeni talks in Geneva, although hostilities have continued.
According to Yemen’s Health Ministry, the bombardments have so far killed more than 7,000 people and injured more than 16,500.
All comments
Show new comments (0)