Turks Protesting Against Seizure of Zaman Media Group (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a court appointed trustees to take over the management of the Zaman media group.
Earlier in the day, Zaman issued a statement saying that the media group was concerned about pressure on independent media in Turkey, adding that the situation with Turkish media could be described as "the darkest and gloomiest days in terms of freedom of the press."
Turkey ranks 149th out of 180 in the Reporter Without Borders press freedom index.
