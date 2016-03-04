Turks Protesting Against Seizure of Zaman Media Group (VIDEO)

Turkish citizens took to the streets of the country's largest city, Istanbul, on Friday, protesting against government attempts to gain control of the Zaman media group, media outlets reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, a court appointed trustees to take over the management of the Zaman media group.

© AP Photo/ Burhan Ozbilici Erdogan 'Not Respect' Turkish Court for Releasing Opposition Journalists

According to a video of the protest aired by the broadcaster RT, hundreds of people gathered in front of Zaman's headquarters to protest against the court's decision.

Earlier in the day, Zaman issued a statement saying that the media group was concerned about pressure on independent media in Turkey, adding that the situation with Turkish media could be described as "the darkest and gloomiest days in terms of freedom of the press."

Turkey ranks 149th out of 180 in the Reporter Without Borders press freedom index.