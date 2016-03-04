Register
17:19 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An unidentified photographer stands next to rebel fighters from Jaysh al-Islam (Army of Islam) holding a position behind a sand barrier on August 25, 2015, on the frontline in the Bashkoy area, on the northern outskirts of Aleppo, where opposition fighters are battling Syrian pro-government forces

    Truce Reached With Syria’s Jaysh al-Islam, Opposition Groups – Russian MoD

    © AFP 2018/ ZEIN AL-RIFA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 125

    A ceasefire deal has been reached with the field commander of Syria’s militant group Jaysh al-Islam and five other opposition forces, the commander of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said Friday.

    HMEYMIM (Sputnik) — A truce has also been agreed with five commanders of Syria’s moderate opposition forces, as well as the elders of two settlements in the Homs province, the statement read. Talks are underway with leaders of four other militant groups.

    "In the past two days, agreements on the cessation of hostilities were reached with the field commander of Jaysh al-Islam, which controls the town of Ruheiba, as part of the efforts made by the Russian reconciliation center," Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko said in a statement.

    Nusra Front fighters
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Lavrov: Turkey Supplies Al Nusra, Jaish Al-Islam Militants in Syria
    The Hmeymim airbase in the western Latakia province houses the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, headed by Kuralenko.

    The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has asked UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to provide humanitarian aid to residents of 21 terrorist-hit settlements in three Syrian provinces.

    "Yesterday, I sent a letter to UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura with a request to allocate humanitarian aid to the population of 21 settlements in the Damascus, Homs, and Daraa provinces, which have joined the peace process and have been damaged by terrorist shelling," Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenko said.

    Related:

    UN to List Syrian Militant Group Jaysh al-Islam in Next War Crimes Report
    Jaysh al-Islam Members to Take Part in Geneva Talks Independently - Lavrov
    Syrian Air Force Bombs Jaysh-al Islam and al-Nusra Meeting
    Tags:
    Jaysh al-Islam, Sergei Kuralenko, Homs, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok