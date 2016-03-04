Turkey Jails Two Smugglers Over Death of Syrian Toddler Aylan Kurdi

A Turkish court on Friday sentenced two Syrians to over four years in jail for human trafficking over the death of Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi, Turkish media reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The two Syrian nationals are accused of being involved in the shipwreck that claimed a total of 14 lives last September, the state Anadolu Agency said.

Their boat was carrying undocumented Syrian migrants, including eight children, when it sank in the Aegean Sea on the way to Greece. Bodies were found washed up on a beach in Bodrum, Turkey.

The image of 3-year-old Aylan Kurdi’s body lying face down in the sand was circulated by media worldwide. His mother and older brother also perished in the shipwreck.

A public outcry that followed the publication prompted European politicians to call on EU member states to take in more Syrian refugees.