US-Led Coalition Launches 14 Airstrikes Against Daesh in Syria, Iraq

17:19 GMT +312 March 2018
    The US-led coalition launched 14 airstrikes against Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition launched 14 airstrikes against Daesh terrorists in Syria and Iraq targeting the group’s tactical units, vehicles and petroleum pipelines, the US Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a press release on Friday.

    "In Syria, coalition military forces conducted six strikes using attack and fighter aircraft against ISIL targets," the release said. "Additionally in Iraq, coalition military forces conducted eight strikes coordinated with and in support of the Government of Iraq using fighter and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets."

    Coalition forces conducted the airstrikes on Thursday in two Syrian cities, including Dayr Az Zaw, where they struck two Daesh petroleum pipelines, and near al-Hasakah, where the coalition hit three Daesh tactical units, heavy machine guns, a vehicle and damaged a tunnel system used by the group.

    In Iraq, the coalition launched eight airstrikes on Thursday in and around seven Iraqi cities targeting over a dozen Daesh vehicles, sniper positions, heavy machine guns, assembly areas, tactical units and supple caches.

    Daesh has been designated as a terrorist group and is outlawed in the United States, Russia and other countries. The US-led coalition has been conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria and Iraq since 2014.

