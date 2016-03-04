EU to Spend Over $103Mln to Educate, Feed Syrian Refugees' Kids in Turkey

The European Union announced on Thursday the allocation of 95 million euro ($103 million) for education and food for Syrian refugees as the first project under the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, the European Commission said in a statement.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The European Commission pledged almost 60 million to address the immediate needs of Syrian school-children in Turkey and some 43 million in humanitarian aid through the UN humanitarian agency World Food Programme (WFP).

''Children of Syrian refugees in Turkey need access to formal education so that they can hope to build a normal life in the future. Education is an absolute priority and a human obligation for us all," Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn was quoted as saying in the statement.

​The funding will help 110,000 Syrian kids to go to schools and to reach 735,000 Syrian refugees with food aid.

In February, the Steering Committee of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey mandated the European Commission to implement the EU-Turkey Joint Action Plan’s 2016 contribution of $1.6 billion. Brussels pledged $3.3 billion overall under the two-year action plan to support millions of Syrian refugees housed in Turkey.