Syria Air Force Launches First Strikes at Terrorist Positions Since Truce

Terrorists were plotting an attack on the positions of the Syrian army in Harasta, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, according to a military source.

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — The Syrian air force on Friday struck an armed group that had rejected the truce and sided with the Nusra Front militants, in what was the first air raid since the start of the ceasefire, a military source told RIA Novosti.

"Planes of the Syrian Arab Air Force launched strikes at terrorists. Two airstrikes hit targets in northern Harasta. The attack targeted militants from the al-Rahman group, which rejected the truce and swore allegiance to the Nusra Front," the source said.

Russia and the United States reached a deal on the cessation of hostilities in Syria on February 22. It came into being on February 27. The truce excludes the Daesh and Nusra Front terrorist groups, both of which are outlawed in Russia.