Register
17:20 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Street is filled with debris and abandoned houses in the city of Benghazi, Libya (File)

    France, Germany, UK, EU Call for Prompt Syria Peace Talks Resumption

    © AP Photo/ Mohamed Salama
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    135

    Top diplomats from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, as well as the EU foreign policy chief are calling for the prompt resumption of Geneva talks on Syria, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Friday.

    PARIS (Sputnik) — UN Syria Envoy Staffan de Mistura said Thursday that the restart of Geneva peace talks on the Syrian civil war settlement set for March 9 was an approximate date, as some delegations would arrive later.

    "We would like the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva to be resumed as soon as possible, but two conditions are to be met — access of all Syrians to humanitarian aid and compliance with the ceasefire on the ground," Ayrault said following a meeting with German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and UK Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond, as well as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Paris.

    FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, file photo, Syrian Kurdish militia members of YPG make a V-sign next to poster of Abdullah Ocalan, jailed Kurdish rebel leader, and a Turkish army tank in the background in Esme village in Aleppo province, Syria
    © AFP 2018/ Mursel Coban, Depo Photos, File
    Kurds Receive No Official Invitation to Join Next Round of Syria Peace Talks
    In his opening remarks Ayrault said that he and his European colleagues noted a real progress in the settlement of the conflict in Syria.

    Russia and the United States reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria on February 22. The accord took effect on February 27, with the ceasefire generally holding across the country despite reported minor violations.

    Related:

    March 9 ‘Penciled Date’ for New Round of Syria Peace Talks
    Russia Hopes Kurds to Join Syria Peace Talks Despite Turkish, Saudi Stance
    Intra-Syrian Peace Talks to Resume March 9 – UN Syria Envoy
    Tags:
    Staffan de Mistura, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok