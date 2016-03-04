Register
17:25 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais in Damascus, in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 20, 2016.

    All Mixed Up: How German Media Twists Assad's Words About Syria's Future

    © REUTERS/ SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    12345

    German ARD broadcaster held an interview with Syrian President Bashar Assad and then twisted his words, Deutsch Turkische Nachrichten reported.

    In this Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2015 file photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad gestures during an interview with the BBC, in Damascus, Syria
    © AP Photo/ SANA, File
    US ‘Wasn’t Ready to Go Into Syria and Get Rid' of President Assad
    The fact that one of Germany’s major TV channel’s broadcasted an interview with Assad is good, but, sadly, it was depreciated by the wrong interpretation of his words.

    In the interview, Assad commented on the current developments in Syria. The president made clear that a multitude of militants and rebels armed by foreign sponsors are active in the country.

    According to the article, journalist Thomas Aders asked Assad whether Syria is still a sovereign state or its policy is "dictated by Tehran or the Kremlin."

    Here is what Assad answered: "Before the crisis, Israel occupied our territory, and our sovereignty was not full until we reclaimed it. Now, with the crisis underway, our country is flooded with various terrorists and American and allies’ aircraft are violating our airspace. Our sovereignty is not full again. At the same time, Syria is still a sovereign country, maybe not a fully sovereign one, with a constitution, state institutions and care of its people. There are elements of foreign power in Syria, and this is the main problem."

    Photos of deceased residents of Damascus on a street of the city
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Lavrov: Syria Ceasefire to Be Implemented Parallel to Political Process
    In a brief video on the ARD website, Aders shared his thoughts about the Syrian president. He described Assad as a "shy" and "discreet" person. Then, an article on the website read: "For Assad, it is crucial to keep its system working. And he will do everything for this. He will fight each terrorist, as he made it clear."

    Aders continued: "At the same time Assad admitted – I see it interesting – that now the sovereignty of Syria is not full due to Russia’s military assistance, Iran’s engagement, and Hezbollah."

    However, in the interview Assad did not say he only wanted to save his rule, according to Deutsch Turkische Nachrichten.

    "If the Syrian people want me to leave I will resign immediately," Assad said.

    Furthermore, ADR also distorted Assad’s words on Syria’s sovereignty. He never said that the sovereignty was not full due to military assistance from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

    What Assad said was that "American and allies’ aircraft are violating Syria’s airspace" and terrorists are crossing the Syrian border, and this is why the "sovereignty is not full."

    According to the article, ARD struggled for this interview for four years, but unfortunately the questions and answers were all messed up. This is an example of how journalists’ work gets compromised, Deutsch Turkische Nachrichten concluded.

    Related:

    'Life is in Full Swing': Russia's Campaign Restores Peace in Syria - Sheikh
    US Unable to Confirm 14 Ceasefire Violations Registered by Russia in Syria
    Syria Truce Shows Conflict to Be 'Resolved in Assad's Favor'
    Rebuilding Terrorist-Ravaged Syria to Take Years – Assad Aide
    Tags:
    terrorism, military conflict, media, Bashar al-Assad, Germany, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok