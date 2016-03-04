All Mixed Up: How German Media Twists Assad's Words About Syria's Future

The fact that one of Germany’s major TV channel’s broadcasted an interview with Assad is good, but, sadly, it was depreciated by the wrong interpretation of his words.

In the interview, Assad commented on the current developments in Syria. The president made clear that a multitude of militants and rebels armed by foreign sponsors are active in the country.

According to the article, journalist Thomas Aders asked Assad whether Syria is still a sovereign state or its policy is "dictated by Tehran or the Kremlin."

Here is what Assad answered: "Before the crisis, Israel occupied our territory, and our sovereignty was not full until we reclaimed it. Now, with the crisis underway, our country is flooded with various terrorists and American and allies’ aircraft are violating our airspace. Our sovereignty is not full again. At the same time, Syria is still a sovereign country, maybe not a fully sovereign one, with a constitution, state institutions and care of its people. There are elements of foreign power in Syria, and this is the main problem."

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Lavrov: Syria Ceasefire to Be Implemented Parallel to Political Process

In a brief video on the ARD website, Aders shared his thoughts about the Syrian president. He described Assad as a "shy" and "discreet" person. Then, an article on the website read: "For Assad, it is crucial to keep its system working. And he will do everything for this. He will fight each terrorist, as he made it clear."

Aders continued: "At the same time Assad admitted – I see it interesting – that now the sovereignty of Syria is not full due to Russia’s military assistance, Iran’s engagement, and Hezbollah."

However, in the interview Assad did not say he only wanted to save his rule, according to Deutsch Turkische Nachrichten.

"If the Syrian people want me to leave I will resign immediately," Assad said.

Furthermore, ADR also distorted Assad’s words on Syria’s sovereignty. He never said that the sovereignty was not full due to military assistance from Russia, Iran and Hezbollah.

What Assad said was that "American and allies’ aircraft are violating Syria’s airspace" and terrorists are crossing the Syrian border, and this is why the "sovereignty is not full."

According to the article, ARD struggled for this interview for four years, but unfortunately the questions and answers were all messed up. This is an example of how journalists’ work gets compromised, Deutsch Turkische Nachrichten concluded.