Moscow Concerned Over EU, US 'Irresponsible Policy' in Middle East

Russia is concerned over the United States and European Union’s “irresponsible policy” that could lead to a worst case scenario in the Middle East, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov said Friday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Meshkov said that the Europeans were basically following Washington’s policies in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and worked together, while now they are facing consequences from their actions.

“On the backdrop of everything, there is concern over the position of key governments in Europe and the United States of irresponsible policy, which to a great extent [Russia] warned could develop into a worst case scenario in the Middle East,” the Russian Foreign Ministry cited Meshkov as saying during a conference in Rome.

“And, while on the edge of a migration collapse, they have still not yet come to a unified solution on an exit plan from the situation they created themselves,” Meshkov said.

he European Union is currently struggling to manage a massive refugee crisis, with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing conflict-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa.