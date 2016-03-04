Register
12 March 2018
    UN vehicles escorting a Red Crescent convoy carrying humanitarian aid arrive in Kafr Batna, in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area, on the outskirts of the capital Damascus on February 23, 2016 during an operation in cooperation with the UN to deliver aid to thousands of besieged Syrians.

    UN Plans to Deliver Food, Health Supplies to Syria’s East Ghouta

    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Middle East
    126

    The United Nations plans to finally deliver humanitarian aid, to include food and health supplies, the Syria’s East Ghouta on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) press office told Sputnik.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova – On Wednesday, the UNOCHA was unable to deliver the aid due to operational issues with the parties involved in the conflict area.

    “The convoy to East Ghouta is going to happen today. We will deliver food, nutrition, medical supplies to 20,000 people. That is the plan,” UNOCHA said.

    A convoy that delivered humanitarian aid, Syria (file photo)
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Over Twenty Tons of Russian-Syrian Humanitarian Aid Delivered to Hama Province
    The United Nations plans to send a new delivery of humanitarian aid to four besieged Syrian towns next week.

    “Delivery to another four cities [Madaya, Zabadani, Foah, Kafraya] is going to happen probably early next week,” the UNOCHA said.

    On Thursday, the Russian center on Syrian reconciliation delivered  four metric of tonns of humanitarian aid to Syria's Hama province.

    The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) needs prolonged access to areas in Syria under siege.

    "We need a sustained access so we can go back to these areas. For example, we have delivered to [the southwestern Syrian town of] Muadhamiya 50 trucks early this week and this is a month worth of food, for example, so we need to be able to keep going back to this area to deliver aid over and over again," the press service said.

    The service added that the organization was planning to reach 1.7 million people in the next couple of months.

    "We also will be trying to deliver aid to the Aleppo area as well," the service said.

    humanitarian aid, East Ghouta, Syria
