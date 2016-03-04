Preventing Attacks by Daesh Members With EU Passports 'Difficult'

Stopping Daesh terrorists who already have EU passports from attacking European targets is "a difficult thing to prevent," the former head of the UK’s National Counter Terrorism Security Office, Chris Phillips, told Sputnik.

© REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho Daesh Attacks Against US Targets Likely to Increase

EDINBURG (Sputnik), Mark Hirst — According to Phillips, there is no doubt that there are people from the European Union who are traveling to and from Syria.

The former senior police officer's comments came after David Kilcullen, a former chief strategist for the US State Department, told Sputnik that he believed a Syrian passport found after November's Daesh attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris was a fake planted by the attackers.

"It is also easy to imagine that this will become a good avenue of ISIS [Daesh] returning fire against the Western planes that are attacking them. I believe that the West are fully aware of this but it's a difficult thing to prevent from happening especially when the combatants have EU passports," Phillips, who now runs the International Protect and Prepare Security Office, said Thursday.