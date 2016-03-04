Car Bomb Explodes Near Turkish Police Barracks, Casualties Reported

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded near a police barracks in the southeastern Turkish city of Nusaybin in the Mardin Province, killing two policemen and injuring another 35, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported Friday, citing health officials.

ANKARA (Sputnik) – After the explosion, members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which is prohibited in Turkey, opened grenade fire at the building. The police returned firel.

​The police barracks suffered serious damage and a fire ensued.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the attack had left two dead and 14 injured, including four in critical condition.

