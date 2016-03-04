'Life is in Full Swing': Russia's Campaign Restores Peace in Syria - Sheikh

Syria's residents are returning to peaceful life only because of the success of the government army and the Russian pilots that have been fighting Daesh and other terrorist groups in the country, respected local leader Sheikh Ahmed Mubarak said Friday.

MAAR SHAHOUR (Syria), (Sputnik) — Mubarak, who on Wednesday brought more than 30 villages in Hama province to participate in the national reconciliation process, told reporters:

"Life is in full swing, people are living well. This well-being has only been made possible thanks to our troops and the Russian pilots who have helped us greatly with their strikes on terrorist targets."

He added that in spite of the difficulties experienced by the nation, the main desire of the Syrian people remained the establishment of peace.

Syria has been mired in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups, such as Daesh.

Moscow commenced airstrikes against Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and many other nations, in Syria on September 30, following a request from President Bashar Assad.

Russia and the United States reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Syria on February 22. Last week, it was endorsed by the UN Security Council and came into force on Saturday. The ceasefire does not apply to groups designated by the United Nations to be terrorist organizations, such as Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra.