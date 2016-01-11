Register
16:23 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Dec. 28, 2015, file photo, an Afghan shopkeeper watches from the broken window of his shop near the site of suicide car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

    Four-Way Peace Talks Highlight West's Failure in Afghanistan

    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 63

    With ongoing violence and concerns over the rise of Taliban insurgents, officials in Afghanistan have met with representatives from the US, China and Pakistan to try and resurrect the country's stalled peace process, following 15 years of western intervention.

    Delegates from the four countries are meeting in Pakistan to try and launch a process that they hope will lead to negotiations with the Taliban, who have been conducting an armed offensive against Afghan government forces to try and win back control of areas lost, following the western intervention of Afghanistan in 2001. 

    Delegates from Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and United States attend a meeting hoping to lay the roadmap for peace talks with the Taliban, at the foreign ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.
    © AP Photo/
    Delegates from Pakistan, Afghanistan, China and United States attend a meeting hoping to lay the roadmap for peace talks with the Taliban, at the foreign ministry in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Jan. 11, 2016.

    The Pakistani prime minister's foreign affairs adviser, Sartaj Aziz, opened the meeting in Islamabad, saying that the aim of the talks was to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table as part of an attempt to try and end the 15 years of fighting between insurgents and government forces. 

    "It is therefore important that preconditions are not attached to the start of the negotiation process. This, we argue, will be counterproductive," he said. 

    "The threat of use of military action against irreconcilables cannot precede the offer of talks to all the groups." 

    Concerns Over Rise of the Taliban 

    The talks come amid concerns about the motives of the Islamist group, who have stepped up their violent campaign in recent times, sparking fears the country could once again descend into all-out war. 

    In a series of attacks that have all raised serious questions over the strength and resilience of Afghan government forces, the Taliban managed to briefly overrun and capture the northern Afghan city of Kunduz in September, while last month the group launched an attack on the strategic district of Sangin, in which it seized and blew up the police headquarters and governor's compound. 

    In this Thursday, May 21, 2015 file photo, local militia group fighters walk past a building torched by Taliban fighters at Talawka village in Kunduz province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Rahmat Gul, File
    In this Thursday, May 21, 2015 file photo, local militia group fighters walk past a building torched by Taliban fighters at Talawka village in Kunduz province, north of Kabul, Afghanistan

    In addition to the armed offensive, there has been a worrying rise in suicide attacks and other acts of violence in Afghanistan, forcing US President Barack Obama to delay the withdrawal of US troops from the country.  

    Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers arrive for an operation near the Indian consulate in Mazar-i-Sharif on January 4, 2016
    © AFP 2018/ Farshad Usyan
    Leaked NATO Report Breaks News of Afghanistan's Incapable Army

    The current force of 9,800 US troops — officially in the country to train and advise local forces — will remain in Afghanistan through most of 2016, while a smaller amount will continue to serve till 2017 — beyond Obama's time in office. 

    Violence, a Legacy of Western Intervention 

    The decision to keep western troops in Afghanistan, along with the spark in violence, has led many to question the US decision to withdraw active troops from the country in 2011, with critics arguing that local forces weren't able to properly defend citizens from Taliban insurgents. 

    FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, a former Taliban fighter places a range of bullets before surrendering it to Afghan authorities, as part of a peace-reconciliation program in Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan
    © AP Photo/ Reza Shirmohammadi, File
    FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2011 file photo, a former Taliban fighter places a range of bullets before surrendering it to Afghan authorities, as part of a peace-reconciliation program in Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan

    The call for peace talks with Islamist groups is also seen by some as a failure of the US-led western intervention in Afghanistan, with critics arguing that the Taliban were never properly defeated, while an appropriate local force wasn't established before troops were withdrawn. 

    2015 saw Afghanistan suffer one its bloodiest years in recent times. Estimates suggest that a record high of more than 3,180 civilians were killed in the country last year, bringing the number of civilians killed since 2009 to more than 17,000. 

    Related:

    Leaked NATO Report Breaks News of Afghanistan's Incapable Army
    Afghan Forces Regain Control Over Taliban-Held Northern Darqad District
    Afghanistan Forms New Special Force to Fight Daesh
    Afghanistan to Hold Parliamentary Elections in 2016 - President
    Tags:
    Western meddling, War in Afghanistan, us troops in afghanistan, military operation, peace talks, military, conflict, troops, intervention, Taliban, Afghan National Army (ANA), Afghanistan, Islamabad
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok