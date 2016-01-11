At Least Seven Killed as Gunmen Take Hostages in Baghdad

It has been reported earlier that at least seven people were killed as gunmen took hostages in Baghdad; local police told Sputnik that armed men stormed the shopping mall and started shooting people.
The sources also told Sputnik that two cars exploded near the shopping mall. The armed men have also reportedly set a number of shops on fire.
The officials estimate that 50-75 people may be trapped in the mall.
Daesh ciaims repsonsibility for the attacks on a shopping complex in eastern Baghdad, according to Reuters.
The area is cordoned off by Iraqi security forces. This is a big shopping center in a busy commercial spot of Baghdad al-Jadida, a populous Shiite-majority area on the eastern edge of the Iraqi capital.
