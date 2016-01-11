Register
16:22 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises after a Saudi-led airstrike hit a site in Yemen

    Airstrike by Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Hospital in Yemen

    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 37

    The air attack, conducted by the Saudi-led coalition, demolished the building and wreaked havoc in the surrounding residential area in the Swadi district of central Yemen’s Bayda province, according to local media.

    Medical experts, including members of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), stand on deck a boat commissioned by MSF to deliver surgical and other medical kit across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen on April 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018/ TONY KARUMBA
    Doctors Without Borders Call For Immediate Stop of Medical Facilities Bombing in Yemen
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An airstrike conducted by the Saudi-led coalition destroyed a hospital in the Swadi district of central Yemen’s Bayda province, a local news agency reported Monday.

    An official in the district confirmed that the air attack demolished the building and wreaked havoc in the surrounding residential area, according to the Saba news agency.

    The agency is controlled by the Houthi opposition movement who took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa last year.

    This comes a day after a bomb killed several health workers at a medical center in Yemen’s Razeh district in the northern Sadaa province. The center was supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who said this was the third time an MSF facility had been attacked in the past three months.

    A man inspects his car damaged by Saudi-led airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Friday, Jan. 8, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Saudi-Led Coalition Hospital Airstrike in Yemen Kills 3
    Yemen has been locked in a military conflict between opposition forces and the internationally-backed government, currently based in the country’s south, for over a year.

    The Yemeni government is supported by a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia who have been pounding rebel positions since the spring of 2015.

    Related:

    Doctors Without Borders Call For Stop of Medical Facilities in Yemen
    Saudi-Led Coalition Hospital Airstrike in Yemen Kills 3
    UN Human Rights Chief Urges Yemen to Reverse Decision on Expelling Envoy
    Saudi Army Intercepts Missile Launched From Yemen
    Tags:
    bombing, Houthis, Saudi Arabia, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok