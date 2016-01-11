Airstrike by Saudi-led Coalition Destroys Hospital in Yemen

An official in the district confirmed that the air attack demolished the building and wreaked havoc in the surrounding residential area, according to the Saba news agency.
The agency is controlled by the Houthi opposition movement who took over the Yemeni capital Sanaa last year.
This comes a day after a bomb killed several health workers at a medical center in Yemen’s Razeh district in the northern Sadaa province. The center was supported by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), who said this was the third time an MSF facility had been attacked in the past three months.
The Yemeni government is supported by a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia who have been pounding rebel positions since the spring of 2015.
