Syrians Should Remain in Region to Create Stable Country – US Congressman

COLUMBIA (Sputnik)The Syrians should remain in the region instead of fleeing to Europe, the United States and other countries, in order to create a stable and functioning state, US Congressman Joe Wilson told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in South Carolina.

“To me, people of Syria should remain in their region, and then they should reorganize to establish a moderate functioning Syria,” Wilson said. “But sadly, by millions of Syrians leaving the region and going to Europe, the United States or whatever, it actually is not going to create a stable country.”

Since 2011, Syria has been in a state of civil war, with the government forces fighting several opposition factions and a number of extremist groups.

According to UN estimates, the conflict has forced some 4 million Syrians to flee their home country.

In October, President Barack Obama announced the United States would accept 10,000 Syrian refugees in 2016. The decision caused widespread opposition among lawmakers, state governors and general public, primarily because of security concerns.

On December 16, US House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said the US Senate has committed to holding a debate in 2016 on the issue of Syrian refugee resettlement across the United States.