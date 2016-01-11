Iraqi Army Kills 70 Daesh Militants in Anbar Governorate

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi army has liberated a district of the Anbar Governorate from the Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh in Arabic) extremist group, killing some 70 militants in the offensive, media reports suggest.
The situation in Iraq has been unstable in recent months, triggered primarily by the activity of Islamist militants.
The Islamic State militant group, also known as Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and other countries, has taken over large parts of Iraq and Syria since 2014, declaring a caliphate on the territories under its control and committing numerous human rights atrocities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)