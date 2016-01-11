Register
16:27 GMT +312 March 2018
    Members of Iraq's elite counter-terrorism service stand on December 27, 2015 in the Hoz neighbourhood in central Ramadi, the capital of Iraq's Anbar province, about 110 kilometers west of Baghdad, during military operations conducted by Iraqi pro-government forces against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group

    Iraqi Army Kills 70 Daesh Militants in Anbar Governorate

    The Iraqi government forces managed to eliminate about 70 militants of the Daesh group during a liberation operation north of Haditha city in the Anbar province of Iraq, according to local media reports.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Iraqi army has liberated a district of the Anbar Governorate from the Islamic State (ISIL, or Daesh in Arabic) extremist group, killing some 70 militants in the offensive, media reports suggest.

    ISIL fighters in Afghanistan
    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    About 50 Daesh Militants Killed in Past 24 Hours in Afghanistan
    "Troops have managed to eliminate about 70 militants of the [Daesh] group during a liberation operation [north of Haditha city], moreover, seven of the group's vehicles were destroyed," Maj. Gen. Naumann Abdul Zubai said, as quoted by the Al Sumaria TV channel.

    The situation in Iraq has been unstable in recent months, triggered primarily by the activity of Islamist militants.

    The Islamic State militant group, also known as Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and other countries, has taken over large parts of Iraq and Syria since 2014, declaring a caliphate on the territories under its control and committing numerous human rights atrocities.

