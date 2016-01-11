Iraqi Army Kills 70 Daesh Militants in Anbar Governorate

The Iraqi government forces managed to eliminate about 70 militants of the Daesh group during a liberation operation north of Haditha city in the Anbar province of Iraq, according to local media reports.

"Troops have managed to eliminate about 70 militants of the [Daesh] group during a liberation operation [north of Haditha city], moreover, seven of the group's vehicles were destroyed," Maj. Gen. Naumann Abdul Zubai said, as quoted by the Al Sumaria TV channel.

The situation in Iraq has been unstable in recent months, triggered primarily by the activity of Islamist militants.

The Islamic State militant group, also known as Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and other countries, has taken over large parts of Iraq and Syria since 2014, declaring a caliphate on the territories under its control and committing numerous human rights atrocities.