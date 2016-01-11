S Korean President to Deliver Statement Wednesday Amid Tensions With DPRK

South Korean President Park Geun-hye is set to make a statement on January 13 regarding tensions with North Korea after Pyongyang's alleged hydrogen bomb test, presidential spokesman Jeong Yeon-guk said Monday.

TOKYO (Sputnik)President Park Geun-hye will deliver the statement on Wednesday prior to a news conference, the spokesman said, quoted by Yonhap news agency.

On January 6, Pyongyang claimed it had carried out its first hydrogen bomb test. The international community has condemned the test as provocative and undermining stability in the region.

The United States sent on Sunday the B-52 strategic bomber to South Korea following the incident. The deployment of the bomber is a retaliatory measure implemented by Seoul since Pyongyang announced the test of the hydrogen bomb alongside the renewal of broadcasting propaganda along the inter-Korean border.

North Korea declared itself a nuclear power in 2005, and has conducted at least three underground nuclear weapon tests since then, raising concerns both in the neighboring states and the international community.