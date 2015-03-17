Likud Losing Elections - Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party seems to be losing the elections. "We're in a fateful campaign," said the current Prime Minister.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his party Likud is losing elections to the Zionist Union.

“We’re in a fateful campaign. There is still a meaningful gap between Labor and Likud. The only way to shrink the gap is to go to the ballot box and vote ‘Mahal',” Netanyahu said referring to the symbol of Likud as quoted by The Times of Israel.

According to Netanyahu, the left-wing Zionist Union is leading due the fact it has the support of foreign governments.

“The gap between Labor and Likud is based primarily on foreign funds that flow in vast quantities to leftist NGOs. Its purpose is to replace a Likud government headed by me with a left government supported by the Arab list,” he said.

The current national elections in Israel will determine the composition of the new Knesset, Israel's parliament, and of the government established by these results.

The main rivals in the current election are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

According to the latest opinion polls, the prime minister's party has a good chance of losing the elections to the center-left Zionist Union, political alliance of the Israeli Labor Party and Hantuah, taking 22 seats versus the Union’s 26.

Joint List, an alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties, is expected to take up to 14 seats in Knesset.