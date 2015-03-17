ISIL Funding Mainly Comes From Conquered Territory - US Treasury

“The way ISIS [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria] has been funded, in part has been to conquer territory and to take the bank vaults, and to take money in the bank vaults,” Lew stated while presenting the annual report on the status of the international financial system.
“It has been to pressure people in the area to make payments to support ISIS,” he added.
The terrorist group pulls in about $1 million a day, according to the US Treasury, and is considered the wealthiest terrorist group on record.
The jihadist group controls large areas of Syria and Iraq, but also operates affiliates in Eastern Libya, the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt and other areas, and has proclaimed a caliphate in the territories under its control.
