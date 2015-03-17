ISIL Funding Mainly Comes From Conquered Territory - US Treasury

The terrorists plunder bank vaults and pull in about $1 million a day, the US Treasury said.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Islamic State receives financial support primarily from territories it has conquered rather than from outside sources, US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“The way ISIS [Islamic State of Iraq and Syria] has been funded, in part has been to conquer territory and to take the bank vaults, and to take money in the bank vaults,” Lew stated while presenting the annual report on the status of the international financial system.

“It has been to pressure people in the area to make payments to support ISIS,” he added.

Lew noted that the United States is holding bilateral talks with its allies in Europe to ensure they check questionable entities and individuals, and prevent the Islamic State from obtaining funds.

The terrorist group pulls in about $1 million a day, according to the US Treasury, and is considered the wealthiest terrorist group on record.

The jihadist group controls large areas of Syria and Iraq, but also operates affiliates in Eastern Libya, the Sinai Peninsula of Egypt and other areas, and has proclaimed a caliphate in the territories under its control.