US Approves Sale of Patrol Boats, Weapons to Jordan to Fight ISIL

The $80 million sale includes gun weapons systems and ammunition. The approval comes after Jordan's King Abdullah II visited Washington last month to request an increase in arms sales to fight the Islamic State.

© AP Photo/ Luis M. Alvarez US Approves $192 Million Rocket System Sale to Jordan - State Department

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US State Department has approved the sale of two coastal patrol boats and associated weaponry to Jordan, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said on Tuesday.

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a partner which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” DSCA said in the statement.

© AP Photo/ Iranian Defense Ministry,Vahid Reza Alaei, File Iran Reportedly Sent Rockets, Missiles to Iraq to Help Liberate Tikrit From ISIL

The $80 million sale includes gun weapons systems and ammunition.

The approval comes after Jordan's King Abdullah II visited Washington last month to request an increase in arms sales to fight the Islamic State.

King Abdullah II’s visit to Washington took place against the backdrop of a captured Jordanian pilot being burnt alive by ISIL, prompting Jordan to launch retaliatory airstrikes against the terrorist group in Syria.

Members of the US Congress backed King Abdullah II, putting pressure on the White House and the State Department to speed up satisfying Jordan’s weapons requests.

The State Department said the sale will help Jordan defend its territorial waters.

Jordan is a member of the international anti-Islamic State coalition, which comprises more than 60 nations.