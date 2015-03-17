US Approves Sale of Patrol Boats, Weapons to Jordan to Fight ISIL

“This proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a partner which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East,” DSCA said in the statement.
The approval comes after Jordan's King Abdullah II visited Washington last month to request an increase in arms sales to fight the Islamic State.
King Abdullah II’s visit to Washington took place against the backdrop of a captured Jordanian pilot being burnt alive by ISIL, prompting Jordan to launch retaliatory airstrikes against the terrorist group in Syria.
The State Department said the sale will help Jordan defend its territorial waters.
Jordan is a member of the international anti-Islamic State coalition, which comprises more than 60 nations.
