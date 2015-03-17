Register
17:09 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Elections in Israel

    Quarter of Israelis Voted as Polling Stations Struggle to Keep Up With Flow

    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Israeli General Election 2015 (52)
    0 55

    More than 1.5 million, or 26.5 percent, of Israelis have voted as of 12 p.m. local time (10:00 GMT), as polling stations struggle to keep up with the flow of voters, the Central Elections Committee reported Tuesday.

    Chuck Norris addresses the Israeli people on Bibi's behalf
    © YOUTUBE/chucknorris
    Chuck Norris Comes to Bibi’s Rescue as Israel Vote Comes Down to the Wire
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik), Svetlana Alexandrova — The figure is similar to the turnout in the 2013 election at the same time.

    Nearly six million voters are eligible to cast ballots on Tuesday in more than 10,000 polling stations across the country. Experts say the current elections are expected to see the highest voter turnout since 1999.

    The two main rivals are the largest parties in Israel – Likud, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, led by Isaac Herzog.

    "We are happy and full of hope that the changes are coming," Irina, one of the voters, told Sputnik after leaving the voting center set up in one of Tel Aviv's schools, adding that, "It is time for the country to move forward."

    Elections in Israel
    © REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
    Israeli Arab Turnout Triples in Early Hours of Jerusalem Elections
    She explained that the Israeli voting method was user-friendly even to those who have limited knowledge of Hebrew and Arabic.

    Inside the voting center, Irina was given an envelope prior to entering the voting booth. In the booth, there is a tray holding slips of paper. Each slip has the name of a party and the "symbol" of the party. After exiting the voting booth, Irina and her son place the envelope in the ballot box.

    Election day is a holiday in Israel. Citizens exercise their right to vote and bring their families along.

    According to the latest polls, Netanyahu's Likud Party is forecast to lose the election to the left-wing Zionist Union.

    Should Netanyahu lose the elections, he would still have a good chance of forming Israel's next government, as Likud has more political partners in the parliament, the Knesset, than Herzog's party. That means that Zionist Union would need a significant lead over Likud to be assured of forming a coalition.

    Topic:
    Israeli General Election 2015 (52)

    Related:

    FM Lieberman Urges Voting for Any Zionist Party to Preserve Jewish Israel
    Israeli Arab Turnout Triples in Early Hours of Jerusalem Elections
    Israelis Head to Voting Polls As Netanyahu Seeks Reelection
    Chuck Norris Comes to Bibi’s Rescue as Israel Vote Comes Down to the Wire
    Tags:
    voting turnout, parliamentary elections, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok