Israeli Arab Turnout Triples in Early Hours of Jerusalem Elections

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Ten percent of Israeli Arabs cast their ballot by 11.00 local time as opposed to only 3 percent who had voted by the same time in 2013, the Arab-dominated alliance said.
Earlier, Joint List candidate Dr. Abdullah Abu Marouf told Sputnik the alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties would support any political force that would put an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.
Palestinians seek an independent state on territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the West Bank and the Gaza strip.
Some 5.8 million people are eligible to vote on the determination of a new parliament, the Knesset.
The two main rivals are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, whose most noticeable representative is Isaac Herzog.
