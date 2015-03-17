Israeli Arab Turnout Triples in Early Hours of Jerusalem Elections

The voting turnout of Israeli Arabs in the first four hours of the current Israeli election is three times higher than the same time period in a 2013 vote, the Joint List party said Tuesday.

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — Ten percent of Israeli Arabs cast their ballot by 11.00 local time as opposed to only 3 percent who had voted by the same time in 2013, the Arab-dominated alliance said.

Earlier, the Israel Elections Authority put the preliminary overall turnout figures at nearly 14 percent, representing more than 750,000 voters.

Earlier, Joint List candidate Dr. Abdullah Abu Marouf told Sputnik the alliance of Israel's four Arab-dominated parties would support any political force that would put an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land.

Palestinians seek an independent state on territories occupied by Israel in 1967, including the West Bank and the Gaza strip.

Some 5.8 million people are eligible to vote on the determination of a new parliament, the Knesset.

The two main rivals are the Likud party, headed by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the opposition Zionist Union, whose most noticeable representative is Isaac Herzog.