US State Dep't Can't Seem to Agree on Assad Policy

State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki said that there's no future for Bashar-al-Assad in Syria, denying the statement made earlier by Secretary of State John Kerry.

United States officials denied there were any plans to meet Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, saying he would "never" be part of any peace negotiations to end the civil war.

Top US diplomat John Kerry seemed to suggest that Washington would have to talk with Assad eventually if peace was to be reached, but State Department spokesperson Jen Psaki moved to clarify that claim.

"As we have long said, there always has been a need for representatives of the Assad regime to be a part of that process," said Psaki.

"It would not be, and would never be — and it wasn't what Secretary Kerry was intending to imply — that that would be Assad himself."

It seems that the US State Department is unclear about their position in the Syrian conflict. Following Kerry’s statement Assad said he was waiting to see whether there would be any concrete action by the United States.

However, Jen Psaki denied Kerry’s negotiation effort, announcing, "There's no future for Assad in Syria… we're taking every step we can to bring an end to his rule there," she said, adding peace talks would be between the opposition and representatives of the regime.