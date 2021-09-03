Eastern Economic Forum 2021: Day 2

Held annually since 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum, aimed at developing businesses ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, is being held in a hybrid format this year.
This forum is taking place amid strict anti-COVID measures. All guests at the forum are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have had the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said earlier in August. The governor described the forum venue as an "island of safety" and promised that all necessary precautions will be observed.
Have a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the EEF.
All comments
Show new comments (0)