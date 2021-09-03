Eastern Economic Forum 2021: Day 2

Register
03 September 2021
    • Russian President Vladimir Putin at a videoconference meeting with moderators and speakers of the Eastern Economic Forum sessions
    • Women at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Anna Popova, the head of Russia’s consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, during an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency.
    • Participants of the Russia-Japan business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Chairman of the Japan Association for Trade with Russia and Newly Independent States (ROTOBO), advisor to Mitsui & Co Masami Iijima.
    • Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexei Chekunkov, at an expanded meeting of the public council of the Northern Sea Route The Great Northern Sea Route: A New Global Route as part of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Participants of the meeting of the public council of the Northern Sea Route, The Great Northern Sea Route: A New Global Route, in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov during an interview at the stand of Rossiya Segodnya International News Agency.
    • Member of the Board of Directors, General Director - Chairman of the Board of JSC Russian Small and Medium Business Corporation, Alexander Isaevich.
    • Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.
    • Participants of the Russia-Japan business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. From right to left: co-owner and President of TECHNONICOL Sergey Kolesnikov, CEO of Platform for Supporting Japanese Investments in the Far East Alexey Khachai, CEO of Sollers Group Vadim Shvetsov, founder and chairman of the board of directors of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko. Left on the screen: Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.
    • Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEON Corporation Roman Trotsenko participates in the Russia-Japan business dialogue at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.
    • General Director, JSC Stroytransgaz Vladimir Lavlentsev (left) and General Director, ChinaStroy LLC Lu Hao at the ceremony of signing an agreement at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok to implement a project to build a Museum and Cultural and Educational Complex in Vladivostok.
    © Sputnik / Evgeniy Paulin
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a videoconference meeting with moderators and speakers of the Eastern Economic Forum sessions
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/03/1083784986_0:181:3073:1909_1200x675_80_0_0_0cdc0e48cef8f34870c3d830aff3619c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/mediawall/202109031083785660-eastern-economic-forum-2021-day-2/

    The sixth edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place from 2-4 September on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.

    Held annually since 2015, the Eastern Economic Forum, aimed at developing businesses ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East, is being held in a hybrid format this year.

    This forum is taking place amid strict anti-COVID measures. All guests at the forum are obliged to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have had the disease within the last six months, the governor of Russia's Primorsky Territory, Oleg Kozhemyako, said earlier in August. The governor described the forum venue as an "island of safety" and promised that all necessary precautions will be observed.

    Have a look at Sputnik's photo gallery to find out more about the EEF.

    Tags:
    Eastern Economic Forum, Russia, Vladivostok
    Community standardsDiscussion

